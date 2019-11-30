The 2019 Stories We are Thankful and Not Thankful For

What stories were you thankful for in 2019? Venezuelans deny US coup; Bevin loses in Kentucky; Liverpool win Champions League and many more

On this special episode of "By Any Means Necessary" with Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik Radio hosts and analysts to talk about what stories they have been thankful for, and maybe not so thankful for, in 2019.

In the first segment Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" talks about the attempted coup of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the fight against left-wing politicians across Latin America, the continued imprisonment of Leonard Peltier, and the need for alternative media in the age of partisan politics.

Wilmer Leon, host of "Critical Hour" joins the show to talk about the North Carolina courts ruling Republicans had illegally gerrymandered the state's congressional districts, the attempted coup in Venezuela and the successful coup in Bolivia, and the entrenched corporate nature of the Democratic Party.

Lee Stranahan, host of "Fault Lines" joins to talk about the DC bubble's obsession with Russiagate, the simple ways to educate yourself about Ukraine, how the impeachment process against Donald Trump could backfire against Democrats, and how mainstream media forces you to take political sides.

In the second hour writer David Shams and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber join Eugene and Sean to talk about Liverpool Football club's historic 2019, Kentucky's Governor Matt Bevin losing his re-election bid, the individualism of the Democratic Party, the disconnect between the political class and rural voters, and who exactly are voting for Donald Trump and the GOP.

In the last segment of the post-Thanksgiving show Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst joins the show to talk about the rise of right-wing populism around the world in 2019, how the pace of consciousness in the US has outpaced action, why billionaires are entering US electoral politics and Elizabeth Warren's angst towards socialism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com