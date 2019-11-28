Who You Have to Bribe to Become President of the US

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about billionaire Michael Bloomberg running for President, the hardening of partisan politics in the US, and Andrew Yang's battle with MSNBC and mainstream media.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon continue their conversation with Ted Rall to talk about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raising more money than any other Democratic congress member, the bizarre way in which the US discusses healthcare, and just how much longer Joe Biden will stay in the Presidential race.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about Palestinians holding a "day of rage" protest in the West Bank over the US decision to no longer consider Israeli settlements illegal, the state of elections in Israel after Netanyahu was indited on several charges, if Abbas will stand for elections in Palestinian National Authority, and the broader unrest across the Middle East.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, Free Born Black PAC and Founder of the Black Men Voting Project and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the toxic nature of the Democratic Party, the manipulation of polls by political candidates, Pete Buttigieg's struggle with the black community, Presidential candidate Deval Patrick speaking out against the reparations study bill H.R. 40, Democrats in Virginia not repealing their state's right-to-work laws, and Bernie Sanders' future if he does not win the Presidential nomination.

