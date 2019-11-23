Mayor Pete Hopes Black Voters Don't Actually Matter

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dick Nichols, Spain and Catalonia correspondent for Green Left Weekly, to discuss Spain launching an investigation into alleged Russian influence on recent pro-independence rallies in Catalonia, the trial of Catalan President Quim Torra for refusing to remove separatist symbols from public buildings and what the future may hold for the Catalan separatist movement.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Jordan, National Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about the nationwide strikes in Colombia, what the strikes mean for the future of President Ivan Duque, the destabilizing role the United States is playing throughout Latin America, and the ever-growing death toll of those protesting right-wing governments.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Namibian social justice advocate Nampa Shivute to talk about her new documentary "Sodom and Gomorrah: Exporting Homophobia to Africa," the brutal violence against LGBTQ+ people in Kenya and Uganda, the role churches in those countries play in spurring the violence, and how the United States uplifts violent and homophobic through "missionary colonialism".

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado to talk about the rise and eventual fall of Pete Buttigieg, the Democrats debate in Atlanta, the future of the National Football League, the high approval rate of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and who will eventually "win" "Russia-gate".

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com