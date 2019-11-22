What Are the Rules for the Ruling Class?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Cady Voge, freelance multimedia journalist to talk about the 2002 Bojaya massacre in Bellavista, Colombia, the broader ramifications of the fighting between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group and the United Self-Defence Forces (AUC), and the importance of acknowledging past atrocities in order for a society to heal historical traumas.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to discuss the Democratic debates held in Atlanta, Georgia whether the Democrat establishment’s current focus on Pete Buttigieg will last and how Joe Biden’s campaign may have been a “stalling” tactic until a better centrist candidate emerged.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the ongoing coup in Bolivia, the importance of race and natural resources, how the political crisis affects people in the country and the prospects for Evo Morales’ MAS Party and the opposition should there be another election soon.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the Neo-conservative backings to the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the double standards for Americans ruling class, the Democratic debate in Atlanta, Georgia, Hunter Biden's love child is revealed, Netanyahu indicted on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, mass protests in Columbia and Bolivia, and a Utah woman arrested for being topless in front of her step-children.

