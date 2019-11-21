Impeachment: We're Not on It

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Ambassador Sondland's testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee and Wednesday night's Democratic debate.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire to talk about the first televised debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn ahead of the December 12th general election in the UK, the potential of Nigel Farage splitting the Brexit vote, a Tory social media blunder, Prince Andrew's interview with the BBC regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and Sweden prosecutors dropping investigation against Julian Assange.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte to talk about the state of affairs in Haiti after dozens of anti-government protesters have been killed, how long President Jovenel Moise will be able to stay in power, and the role the UN and US have played in destabilizing the island nation.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, host of Act Out! Pm Free Speech TV, and co-host of the podcast common censored with Lee Camp to talk about the latest in the Trump impeachment inquiry, Transgender Day of Remembrance, a new anti-protest bill in Pennsylvania, the environmental destruction in West Virginia coal country, South Dakota's ill-advised "I'm on Meth" campaign, and why Joe Biden calling marijuana a gateway drug was a halfbaked idea.

