Dem Party 'Deval'-ves as November Debates Approach

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Alina Duarte to talk about the latest developments on the ground in Chile, if the protests will be sustained, and how grassroots participatory democracy is emerging as the masses organize around the country's future.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meeting with Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House, what Turkey will do with ISIS fighters in their detention centers, the newly agreed upon ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, and the possibilities of Saudi Arabia de-escalating their attack on the Houthis in Yemen.

In this segment Sean and Eugene are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about how Facebook can access your phone's camera, a judicial ruling giving police access to a GEDmatch's DNA database, and a ruling banning border and custom officials from searching US citizen's phones.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about a school shooting in California, Deval Patrick entering the Democratic Presidential primary, the first day of public impeachment inquiry hearings, new content warnings by Disney and Warner Brothers, and whether or not Colin Kaepernick will ever play in the NFL again.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com