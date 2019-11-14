First Public Impeachment Hearings Offer This Single New Insight

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jacque Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about the start of public impeachment hearings into Donald Trump and America's long history of not caring about Ukraine.

Later in the opening segment Palestine-based activist Samer Makhlouf joins the show to talk about the latest bombings in Gaza conducted by the Israeli military and what impact the latest violence will have on elections in Israel and Palestinian National Authority.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to talk about the Supreme Court's hearing on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the record number of children held in US detention in 2019, and why you probably don't want to be a US asylum officer.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by political analyst Ajit Singh to talk about the double standards for US athletes speaking out against social injustices at home and abroad, the history of free speech repression by the NBA, and what the NBA-Hong Kong issue exposes about Washington's Cold War orientation towards China.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about the latest developments in Chile and Bolivia, the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick running for President, leaked Stephen Miller emails showing the depths of his xenophobia, and an Airbnb rental gone awry in New York City.

