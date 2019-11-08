Will Establishment Democrats and GOP Unite to Re-Elect Trump?

Tensions flare in Bolivia; UN votes to condemn US embargo of Cuba; Virginia flips to Democrats, more to come?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to talk about the ongoing contested elections results in Bolivia, a violent attack on a Mayor from the Movement for Socialism (MAS) Party, and how President Evo Morales and pro-government forces respond to right-wing violence.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based journalist, author and lecturer joins the show to talk about the latest US sanctions against Cuba, the annual vote at the UN condemning the US embargo of the island nation, the efforts for the US to reinstate the Monroe Doctrine across Latin America, and the Cubans hosting "The Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Meeting, for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism" in Havana.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Jon Liss, Co-Executive Director of Virginia New Majority, to talk about the ramifications from Tuesday's elections on Democrats and Republicans in the state of Virginia, what Democrats will do now in power, the efforts to remove Confederate Statues throughout the state, and the rural/urban divide playing out in US politics.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com and Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law to talk about the new timeline Democrats have laid out for their impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the low voter turnout on Tuesday in Mississippi's elections, NYC picking another white man to lead the NYPD, the latest efforts to release Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from jail in Brazil, and the murder of a man at a Maryland Popeyes fast food restaurant.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com