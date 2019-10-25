Will Today's Global Movements Take Down Neo-Liberalism?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kina Collins, healthcare advocate, Chicago-based organizer, and Congressional Candidate to discuss the state of the Chicago teacher’s strike, how labor, education and policing help expose the institutional reality in Black communities and how President Donald Trump is likely to face counter-protests at an upcoming appearance in Chicago.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about first-ever Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi, Russia, the historical connections between the Soviet Union and Africa, if Russia can serve as a continental mediator in Africa, what African nations can gain from Russia, and what stronger ties between Africa and Russia will mean for US and Western imperialism.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by an independent scholar Rhone Fraser to talk about their new book “Pauline Hopkins and Advocacy Journalism”, the role fiction played in converting the committed liberal to a committed radical, the lost history of Black fiction in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and the lack of seriousness around modern American fiction as an agent for political and social change. You can see more of Dr. Fraser's work at www.DrRhoneFraser.com

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone to talk about the latest military movements in Syria and where the American left has gone wrong on the conflict, the global backlash to neo-liberal policies, what led to the uprising of citizens in Lebanon, and how right-wing media oligarchs have suppressed socialist and leftist governments and movements.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com