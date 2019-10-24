GOP Storms the Castle While Trump Heads to Pennsylvania

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire, to talk about Benjamin Netanyahu's inability to form a coalition government in Israel, why progressives should not look to Benny Gantz to form a pro-or neutral- Palestinian government, the future of the Palestinian struggle, and Israeli societies continuous shift to the right.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone to talk about the shocking number of Turkish militias invading Syria that have been trained by the US Pentagon and CIA, the hypocrisy of Hillary Clinton and other American's now condemning "moderate rebels", the continued propaganda being pushed by the White Helmets, and the latest from Northern Syria.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Raymond Caldwell, Producing Artistic Director at Theater Alliance to talk about their production of Douglas Turner Ward's “Day of Absence” which runs now through November 3rd. The group talk about the relevancy of re-staging Ward's piece, the history of blackface in American enertainment, and the power of art to make audiences uncomfortable.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority and Sputnik News Analyst, Bob Schlehuber to talk about a GOP sit-in on Congress over the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the start of the NBA Season, why low-income voters are sticking with Donald Trump, the mainstream media's inability to cover class movements, Anonymous author of Trump ‘resistance’ op-ed's upcoming book "A Warning" and the latest financial settlements in America's opioid crisis.

