Trump's On The Scene, Like an Outrage Machine!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, and co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to discuss British PM Boris Johnson trying to land a Brexit deal in Parliament, and how right-wing elements want to avoid a general election at all costs.

In the second segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Kimball Cariou, Central Executive Committee member of the Communist Party of Canada, to discuss the recent elections and Canada, how the Liberal Party having to work more with the NDP and Greens might shift momentum on important issues and the fate of Justin Trudeau as a factor in Canadian politics.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dick Nichols, Spain and Catalonia correspondent for Green Left Weekly to discuss ongoing protests in Catalonia, the impacts of the upcoming Spanish elections, and the balance of power within the Spanish political establishment.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to discuss President Donald Trump comparing the impeachment inquiry to a lynching, how Trump functions as an outrage machine to distract from more serious political issues and the politics of paying college athletes.

