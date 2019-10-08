Learning to Love a Whistleblower

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist and author Stephen Gowans to talk about the latest negotiations between the United States and North Korea in Sweden, why Trump is failing to build the needed confidence of DPRK to reach a deal, and Japan's interest in the two countries reaching a negotiated agreement.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about major developments around the US and Turkey's new territorial agreements in Syria, the betrayal felt by Kurds and Kurdish supporters after Trump's latest moves, the US electoral implications of Trump's Middle Eastern military moves, and the growing death toll of protesters in Iraq.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Benjamin Talton, associate professor of History at Temple University to talk about his new book “In This Land of Plenty: Mickey Leland and Africa in American Politics,” how Leland brought the radical internationalism of the Black Power movement to American electoral politics and why Africa doesn’t occupy the same space in the Black political imagination as it once did.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about the latest efforts to compel Donald Trump to release his tax returns, the backlash from China targeting Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey after tweeting support for the Hong Kong protests, if Progressives must be anti-imperialists, the media's new love of whistleblowers, and the continued decline of Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential campaign.

