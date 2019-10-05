Why You've Been Conditioned to Love Joe Biden

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to talk about what is behind the growing protests in Ecuador, if President Lenín Moreno will be ousted from power, and the role the IMF and other Western powers have played in spurring social and economic unrest across Latin America.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ford Fischer, the founder of the media startup News2Share to talk about the algorithms behind YouTube and Google's demonetization policies, the threat independent media present to large corporate media outlets, and the power of live streaming to hold mainstream media outlets in check.

In a special thrid segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nicole A. Watson, the Associate Artistic Director at Round House Theater to talk about directing the play “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play”, the impact of imposed beauty standards on young women of color, how actors bring their lived experiences on stage, and the rarity of all-Black female casts. “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” runs through October 20th at Round House Theater in Bethesda, Maryland.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the latest impeachment related news, Trump's efforts to privatize Medicare, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meeting with Juan Guaidó representatives, the conditioning of liberals to love Joe Biden, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being pictured with second accused in the murder Marielle Franco, police corruption in Baltimore, Maryland, and the latest from Hong Kong.

