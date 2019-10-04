Political Crises Unfold in Peru, Iraq, and Ecuador

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Javier Farje to discuss the constitutional crisis in Peru following President Martín Vizcarra dismissing the country’s legislature, how this connects to historical issues of government corruption and the impact that the Odebrecht construction scandal has had on Peru.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maestro Karim Wasfi, president and founder of Peace Through Arts Global Foundation and former conductor of the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra to talk about the reasons behind the ever-growing protests in Iraq, why the protests turned violent, the need for national leaders and heroes to lead Iraq, and the power of arts and culture to take on vast corruption.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kina Collins, healthcare advocate, Chicago-based organizer, and Congressional Candidate to talk about a Democratic presidential candidate gun policy forum in Las Vegas hosted by former Representative Gabrielle Giffords and March for Our Lives, the politics around mandatory buybacks and licensing, and the over-focus on specific types of gun violence over other kinds.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the confusing impeachment strategy Democrats are taking against Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders' heart surgery, what gun policies will win out in 2020, ex-cop Amber Guyger receiving a 10-year sentence in the murder of Botham Jean, and the pressure for Black people to forgive those who commit violence against them.

