Trump Works to Out Whistleblower Ahead of Impeachment Vote

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute to talk about Afghanistan's Presidential election held on Saturday, the low voter turnout due to heightened security concerns and lack of enthusiasm towards candidates, and whether or not the US is an honest broker in an Afghan peace deal.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anya Parampil, reporter and journalist with The Grayzone to talk about the latest developments from Venezuela including the resignation of Juan Guaidó's economic advisor and Harvard Kennedy School Professor Ricardo Hausmann.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by the actor Keith Randolph Smith to talk about his role in August Wilson's JITNEY at Arena Stage now through October 20th, the importance of Wilson's The Pittsburgh Cycle, and the long history of black communities fighting off gentrification.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, Free Born Black PAC and Founder of the Black Men Voting Project to talk about the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, the efforts by Trump to out the whistleblower, the chances Amber Guyger will not be charged with murdering Botham Jean, and the continued boycott against the NFL.

