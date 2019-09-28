Impeachment Inquiry Updates and the Stories It Overshadowed

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber open the show with the latest updates on the Democrats impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump over alleged misconduct during a phone call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the “Discourse” podcast to talk about the ongoing UAW strike against General Motors, the role of Labor in American politics, and the importance of building movements instead of a technocratic approach to politics.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mohammed Elmaazi, writer and editor of The Interregnum to talk about the new Labour Party platform in the UK, what the new platform will mean for Brexit, the antisemitism claims against Labour, and the role racism plays within UK politics.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about the ongoing climate strikes, speculative fiction around climate change, the stupidity of using GDP as a measurement of success, the quickly changing face of employment, the upcoming 60th Anniversary of Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Spiderman staying within the Marvel Comic Universe, and Michael B Jordan starring in the upcoming movie "Just Mercy."

