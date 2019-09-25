Nancy Pelosi Forced to Do the One Thing She Had Been Avoiding

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary to talk about the UK Supreme Court ruling it was illegal for Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament and the future of the Labour Party in relation to Brexit.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Brandon Wu, Director of Policy and Campaigns, ActionAid USA to talk about the lack of original ideas at the UN Climate Action Summit, Bernie Sanders' Green New Deal, litigation against fossil fuel companies and bad state actors, and the role agriculture and human consumption plays in driving climate change.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Monica Cannon-Grant, Community Activist Roxbury, Massachusetts to talk about the GOP's efforts to racially gerrymander electoral districts, the undue expectations of black voters to vote Democratic, the rise of Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Joe Kennedy challenging Democratic Senator Edward Markey in Massachusetts’s Senate primary.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Nancy Pelosi reportedly announcing an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, a right wing United States Army solider being arrested by the FBI for plotting bomb attacks targeting media outlets and Democratic politicians, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro's speeches at the United Nations, Venezuelan President Maduro sending representatives back to the National Assembly, and the United Nation's announcing the formation of a Syrian constitutional committee.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com