Trudeau's Blackface History: Do Not 'Color' Us Shocked

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Liz Rowley of the Communist Party of Canada to talk about revelations that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore black face at several events in the past and what this news will mean for the upcoming Canadian elections.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran” to talk about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Saudi Arabia, the efforts for the US media and military industrial complex to go to war with Iran, and whether or not Trump thinks war is a good re-election strategy for 2020.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Qiana Johnson, Executive Director of Life After Release to talk about the shockingly high number of youth in American prisons, efforts to pass second chance laws allowing juvenile offenders early prison release, and how white supremacy turns blacks against other blacks.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the politics of black face after Justin Trudeau's colored past is revealed, the banning of e-cigarettes in India, China, and the US, Donald Trump suing San Francisco over homeless pollution, author Kamila Shamsie’s book award being withdrawn over her support for BDS, and the latest Democratic presidential candidate polls.

