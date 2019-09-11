Another Key Trump Aide Bolts From the White House

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, to talk about Donald Trump firing National Security Advisor John Bolton, how John Bolton's 'war first' mentality was at odds with Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, if Israel had a role in firing Bolton, and CIA officer Valerie Plame running for Congress in Arizona.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to talk about the efforts by Bahamians to receive Temporary Protective Status within the US, new rule changes by the Trump administration to deport sick migrants and recently arrived undocumented individuals.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by the Felicia Curry who currently stars in Lynn Nottage's “Fabulation, Or The Re-education of Undine” at Mosaic Theater in Washington, DC. The group talks about the societal pressures on Black women, the struggle to move classes in America, and the role addiction plays in the Black community in America.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Danny Haiphong, co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News ― From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to talk about National Security Advisor John Bolton leaving the White House, Benjamin Netanyahu declaring he will annex the Jordan River Valley if re-elected, an alleged US spy who was extracted by the CIA from the Kremlin and the ongoing efforts by the DNC and corporate media to prop up Joe Biden as a viable challenge to Donald Trump.

