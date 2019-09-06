Are You on the US Foreign or Domestic Terrorism Watch List?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Jess Cobbett, a policy advisor in London to talk about the latest developments in the UK's Brexit process, why Conservatives are pushing for a new election, and the Islamophobia behind many of Boris Johnson and the Torys' Brexit moves.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, to talk about reports that the US and China will hold another round of trade talks in October, China's relationship with the European Union, the costs of Donald Trump's trade tariffs on American families, Donald Trump's attacks on Huawei backfiring, and the economic implications of the ongoing Hong Kong protests.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Annie Bird, Executive Director of the Guatemala Human Rights Commission to talk about the discontinuation of the UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, outgoing President Jimmy Morales’ efforts to avoid criminal prosecution, the history of violence against indigenous people in the country, what to expect from incoming President Alejandro Giammattei, and the broader movements taking hold across Latin America.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about CNN climate townhall featuring potential Democratic Presidential candidates, a judge ruling the US Terrorism Watch list unconstitutional, Congressman Adam Schiff's efforts to expand the definition of 'domestic terrorism', Nicki Minaj retiring from the music business, and Eddie Murphy confirming he will return to stand-up.

