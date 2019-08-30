From the Cradle to the Grave: Someone is Getting Paid

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon start the show responding to MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell's apology for reporting a dubiously sourced story revolving around the relationship between Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Rima Brusi, anthropologist, writer, educator and scholar-in-residence at the Center for Human Rights and Peace Studies at Lehman College-City University of New York, to talk about the damage the next big Hurricane will cause in Puerto Rico, how FEMA and the Puerto Rico Financial Board have only made matters worse for Puerto Ricans, and how austerity measures and the Charter school movement have destroyed public education on the island.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Olivier Van Beemen, investigative journalist and author of the recently released book Heineken in Africa: A Multinational Unleashed. Van Beemen talk about Heineken's many scandals involving labor and sexual abuse on the African continent, its opposition to African independence movements and its close relationships to repressive governments throughout the continent.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to talk about what has led to the shocking number of young people being killed by guns in St. Louis and other US cities, how politicians value police over family and human services, the realities and costs facing American teachers, Congressman Lacy Clay fighting against Democratic incumbent challengers, and the hypocrisy of establishment moderate Democrats like former US Senator Claire McCaskill.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com