Johnson & Johnson Receive Slap on the Wrist Fine

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about the slap on the wrist fine Johnson & Johnson received over its opioid production and distribution and if larger lawsuits will follow targeting big pharmaceutical corporations.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Afroze Fatima Zaidi, a staff writer at the Canary, to talk about the ongoing Amazon forest fire, the nonsensical fighting over the fires between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron, and the struggle waged by indigenous groups against the Bolsonaro government and European and North American corporations driving deforestation in Brazil.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and militant anthropologist against neoliberal fascism, to discuss Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez losing credibility both with Latin American governments and Washington D.C., whether his days as President may be numbered, the state of protests against JOH in Honduras and the poor response to the country’s crisis by US liberals.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC, to talk about the potentials of Tropical Storm Dorian hitting Puerto Rico, the protests around Newark's water crisis at MTV's Video Music Awards, the controversy of riding dirtbikes and ATV's in urban areas, a white news anchor comparing their colleague to an ape, and GOP Presidential candidate Joe Walsh's racist admission.

