Seize the Means of Debate

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mohammed Elmaazi, writer and editor of The Interregnum, to discuss Twitter's new policy rejecting ads from what it terms 'state media,' how the the platform selectively uses that term to de-prioritize platforms who go against status quo media narratives, the influence of pro-western media groups and the geopolitical implications of the move.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kathryn Phillips, Director of the Sierra Club California to talk about Washington Governor Jay Inslee dropping out of the 2020 Presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders' Green New Deal, and the California Environmental, Public Health, and Workers Defense Act of 2019.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garrafa to talk about Amazon’s home surveillance line “Ring”, the spike in ransomware attacks across the US, and the continued involvement by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in the ongoing political crisis in Hong Kong.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox", Garland Nixon co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the DNC's decision not to hold a climate-centric debate, the corporate take over of Presidential debates, the failure of polls to capture the political leanings of Americans, the death of David Koch, Jay-Z's poorly thought out NFL deal, and the Proud Boys admitting to hold rallies to waste tax payer dollars.

