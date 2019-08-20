We Will, In Fact, Knock the Hustle

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jess Cobbett, a policy advisor in London, to discuss British Prime Minister Boris Johnson banking on EU leaders scrapping the Brexit backstop, whether or not this feeling is realistic and Jeremy Corybn calling for a general election to bring about a critical solution to the Brexit issue.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik Field Reporter Bob Schlehuber on the ground in Hong Kong to discuss the ongoing large "pro-democracy" protests, how the US mainstream media is ignoring pro-police demonstrations in the city and how the mainland government may shift in it's tactics and orientation toward the protests.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Abe Paulos, Communications Director for the Black Alliance for Just Immigration to discuss arbitrary detention for people who passed a "credible fear" test, how this detention factors into the Trump administration's immigration policy, and the deeply racist and anti-immigrant culture of immigration law enforcement agencies like I.C.E. and Border Patrol.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by Jaqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to discuss NYPD officer Daniel Pantoleo being fired 5 years after choking Eric Garner to death on camera, the deep racism in the US criminal legal system and the implications of Jay-Z's Superbowl deal on Colin Kaepernick.

