Politics and Pork on a Stick: Dems Hit the Iowa State Fair

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik Field Reporter Bob Schlehuber to discuss the first round of potential Democratic presidential candidates making their way to the Iowa State Fair, a popular campaign stop, to discuss how progressive messages played in the crowd, Julian Castro's thoughts on the US/China trade war, Andrew Yang expounding on UBI and whether moderate rhetoric will resonate in a state as economically affected as Iowa.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about protesters occupying an airport in Hong Kong, a US diplomat revealed to be meeting with protesters and the different elements within the protest movement in opposition to Beijing.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about his new book "Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music," the international impact of this uniquely Black American art form, and the struggle for Black musicians to be justly paid and retain control over their music.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Republicans supporting gun control following mass shootings, the 5th anniversary of the police murder of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the culture of impunity that surrounds the police.

