Baltimore Less Than 'Charmed' by Trump's Comments

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the nomination of Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the origins of the DNI and the bureaucratic mess the office has developed into.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joshua Harris, Founder of Hollins Creative Placemaking to talk about Donald Trump's comments targeting the city of Baltimore, Trump's efforts to depress low-income, people of color, and Democratic voter turnout, the under-investment by the state of Maryland and the Federal government in inner cities, and those working in Baltimore to address the needs of the people of the city.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and the author of One Country and The Battle for Justice in Palestine to talk about a retired Israeli general was selling arms to South Sudan, how agricultural projects were used as a front to launder weapons and money, the history between Israel and African nations, and US Congress House Resolution 246 opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and opposing the BDS movement.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast and Brandon Sutton, host of "The Discourse" podcast to talk about the fallout of Trump's Baltimore comments, how Democrats and Republican warp consciousness to make themselves seem the only viable political options and the importance of including youth voices in mass movements.

