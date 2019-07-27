No Search Results Found: Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google for $50 million

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Erin Kirk-Cuomo, Co-Founder of Not In My Marine Corps to take about the arrest of 16 US Marines for alleged crimes including human smuggling and drug-related offenses, a navy seal platoon sent home from Iraq for misconduct, and how military officials avoid accountable.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Robert Epstein, an American psychologist, professor, author and journalist to talk about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's $50 million dollar lawsuit against Google over blocking her campaign's ability to purchase ads moments after the first Democratic debate, the ways Google is able to manipulate US elections, and Google's utopian ideology.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Clarence Lusane, Professor of Political Science at Howard University to talk about the 100th Anniversary of the Red Summer, the inner history of black movements in the early 1900s, and the conservative and radical movements that were spurred by the white terrorist attacks directed at black Americans in 1919.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Natacia Knapper, organiser with Stop Police Terror Project DC and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Democratic Presidential candidates Biden, Harris and Buttigieg taking in big money Wall Street donations, Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to free A$AP Rocky from Sweden, New Yorkers throwing water on NYPD officers, Ruth Bader Ginsburg compliments for her conservative colleagues Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, and the announcement of the next movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

