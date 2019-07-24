Did Democrats Just Write Trump a Big Campaign Check?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jess Cobbett, a policy advisor in London to talk about Boris Johnson's ascension to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the future of Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline, and what a Trump-Johnson partnership will mean for US-UK relations.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, a Canadian author and journalist, to talk about a massive power outage in Venezuela days before an international forum in Caracas and if the US was behind what Venezuela authorities are calling an 'electromagnetic attack'. The group also talks about the latest reports from Brazil showing a deeply flawed and corrupt investigation that landed former President Lula da Silva in jail.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Equifax’s $700 million dollar settlement after a massive data breach 2 years ago affecting 147 million Americans, and Live Nation admitting to helping artists scalp their own tickets on resale sites like StubHub.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC to talk about a multi-million-dollar deal between Eddie Murphy and Netflix, residents of Nashville resisting ICE agents, the latest in the efforts to secure reparations for blacks in America, White House and Congress agreeing to a new budget and debt limit, the movie 'Loqueesha', and Donald Trump's bizarre intervention in the arrest of A$AP Rocky in Sweden.

