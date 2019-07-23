Puerto Rican Governor Refuses to Resign, Blames Socialist for Protests

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Erum Haider, PhD Candidate at Georgetown University to talk about the lack of reforms in Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan on the heels of Khan's visit to Washington, DC, Khan's reliance on military officials and the IMF, the current state of US-Pakistani relations, and the ongoing struggle being waged by the Pashtun Defence Movement.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Ukrainian Parliamentary elections delivering a big win for President Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Servant of the People' Party and the latest tit-for-tat actions between the West and Iran.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News analyst to talk about the ongoing protests in Puerto Rico calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello, Rossello's attempts to cling to power, what it will take to pressure Rossello out of office, and the economic crisis facing Puerto Ricans well before the latest scandal hit the island.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about Donald Trump's statements on the political crisis in Puerto Rico, how Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will debate next week in Detroit, what to expect from Robert Mueller's congressional testimony on Wednesday, and whether or not Americans have any more appetite for Russiagate.

