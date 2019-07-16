In the Firing Line: 'The Squad' vs Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, and co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire to talk about the latest attempts by CNN to smear Julian Assange, how Western media regurgitate tired conspiracy theories, and the global silencing of independent media outlets.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, Associate Counsel for Latino Justice, to talk about the growing protests calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló after thousands of sexist and homophobic texts are leaked. Natasha also talks about the aggressive crackdown of protesters on the island and the continued fight by Puerto Rico for Statehood.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “Understanding Marxism” to talk about the US Congress banning citizens of purchasing Russian sovereign debt and the shifting nature of the Chinese economy.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, Chair of the Women’s Caucus in the Young Democrats of America to talk about the lack of Federal charges against the NYPD officer who killed Eric Garner in 2014, which way Democrats will shift in 2020, AOC's Chief of Staff critiquing fellow Democrat Sharice Davids, Beto O'Rourke's family ties to slave ownership, the decline of the Congressional Black Caucus, and the political intersection of class and race.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com