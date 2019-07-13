R. Kelly and Alex Acosta Go for a Walk...

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to discuss a recent BBC Panorama documentary purportedly chronicling “massive” anti-Semitism in the UK Labour under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, how this smear campaign is stoked by neo-liberal elements in Labour and the documentary’s journalistic flaws that prop up the false narrative.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Abe Paulos, National Communication Director of Black Alliance for Just Immigration, to talk about how Trump uses ICE threats to curb anti-immigration movements, ICE targeting undocumented immigrants with connections to America's criminal justice system, and the efforts by Democratic Mayors to fight back against ICE raids.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon of the Progressive Army o talk about the sweetheart charter school deal in Memphis involving Senator Cory Booker's brother Cary, Trump's social media summit, and the diversity of black voters in the US.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert to talk about new federal charges against R. Kelly, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigning, the alleged complicity of a Border Patrol Chief in secret anti-immigrant Facebook group, the difference between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren voters, and whether or not tech executives like Andrew Yang or Mark Zuckerberg should become politicians.

