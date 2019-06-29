Dem Debates, Night 2, Electric Boogaloo!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek on the ground in South Korea to talk about ongoing issues with North Korea, how the US stands as an obstacle to Korean reunification and how reunification is a much more important issues to people on the peninsula than people in the West often realize.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to discuss the second night of Democratic debates, how Bernie Sanders faded into the background somewhat despite his platform dominating both debates and Kamala Harris successfully going after Joe Biden.

In a special third segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?” to discuss the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, how trade talks may play out between the two world leaders, and the regional implications for East Asia.

In the show's final segment Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to discuss the different performances during the second night of Democratic debates, how Marianne Williamson raised good points despite her bizarre inspirational pronouncements and the poor showing of Joe Biden.

