Dem Debates 2020, One Down, One to Go!

With one night of Democratic debates over, what performances can we expect from Sanders, Biden and company during the second night?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Carl Lipscombe, Deputy Director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration to discuss the Supreme Court declining to add a citizenship question on the Census, how such a question could have serious negative impact on immigrant and undocumented communities, discrimination against immigrants in housing and Donald Trump's ongoing campaign of terror against immigrants, undocumented people and refugees.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Scott Michelman, Legal Co-Director of the ACLU DC, to discuss a legal victory where DC courts ordered city police to collect demographic data on any and all stops, the connections between stop and frisk tactics and police surveillance and how police avoid accountability and transparency.

In a special third segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber for an on-the-ground analysis of night 1 of the Democratic debates in Miami, the performances of different candidates and the issue of spectacle over substance in presidential debates.

