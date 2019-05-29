Regrettably the US Army Asks 'How Has Serving Impacted You?'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Emanuel Pastreich, a professor and the founder and director of The Asia Institute to talk about Donald Trump's visit to Japan, the implications of the visit on US-Japanese trade, Japan agreeing to buy 100+ US F-35 stealth fighters, and how the US is using North Korea as a bargaining chip with China.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about why voter turnout was higher than expected in the 2019 European Parliamentary elections, the collapse of the political center in EU politics, the right wing gains for Marine Le Pen in France and the League Party in Italy,

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist and author Antony Loewenstein to talk about his upcoming book "Pills, Powder, and Smoke: Inside the Bloody War on Drugs", the shift in consciousness in the last 10 years towards legalizing more drugs, what continues to spur the global drug war despite its failures, and the continued worsening of the opioid crisis in the United States.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden over the 1994 Crime Bill, the increase Russiaphobia attacks on Tulsi Gabbard, why so few people vote in the United States, the responses to a U.S. Army tweet asking 'How Has Serving Impacted You?', the misinformation about how US sanctions work, and why Democrats may be slow to support a President Sanders.

