Why a $20 Dollar Tubman Won't Buy You Freedom

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Iman Essiet, Youth Coordinator of the December 12th Movement to talk about African Liberation Day, the importance of Pan-African solidarity and the impact of US sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In the second segment Eugene and Sean are joined by Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tri-Continental Institute, to talk about the Indian election results, what led to the overwhelming re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stunning amount of money spent on the elections, the lack of critical media coverage of incumbents and the global trends that played into the election results.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by farmer extraordinaire Ben Burkett, State Coordinator of the Mississippi Association of Cooperatives to talk about the impacts of the US-China tariffs on family farming, the difficulties climate change poses to farmers in deciding what crops to plant, the failures of United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to provide meaningful subsidies for farmers, the disconnect between people and their food, and the need to restructure the farm system in the United States.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Lee Stranahan, host of "Fault Lines" on Sputnik News to talk about the start of the European Parliament elections and just how much longer Theresa May will hold onto power in the UK. Later organizer and activist Calvin Jackson joins to talk about the intersection of internet dating and politics, the delay of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill, asthma rates among those living in low-income housing, and why screaming at Nazis doesn't count as political organizing.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com