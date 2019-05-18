Self Help Guru In Need of Help? Is War Good for Democratic Candidates?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about Chelsea Manning being sent back to jail, the US corporate media's complicity in the US government's crackdown on whistle-blowers and independent media outlets, and the importance of anti-war activists holding the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, D.C.

In the second segment, Eugene and Bob are joined by Jeb Sprague, lecturer at the University of Virginia and author of the forthcoming book "Globalizing the Caribbean: political economy, social change, and the transnational capitalist class" to talk about who the Pro-Guaidó supporters have been at the Venezuela Embassy in Washington, D.C. over the past several weeks, the well funded and supported PR campaign spinning the coup attempts of Nicolás Maduro, and the 'white-washing' of anti-US war activists.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist to talk about the ongoing US-China trade war, US measures that restrict exports to Huawei, Trump's attempts to game the economy in order to hold onto Rust Belt voters, and how China's new Silk Road could isolate America in the global economy.

Later in the show, Eugene and Bob talk about Trump rolling back tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico, the state of the US economy and the role oil plays within it, Pete Buttigieg's military service, the history of the United States in the Philippines, Bernie Sanders calling to ban for-profit charter schools, self-help guru Tony Robbins being accused of sexually harassing fans and staffers, Gucci's $800 ‘Indy Full Turban', and Brexit talks collapsing between Labor and Conservatives in the United Kingdom.

