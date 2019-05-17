How a $45 Dollar Coin Could Win Trump Re-Election

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston to talk about the ongoing investigation into the police murder of Pamela Turner in Baytown, Texas.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Carl Hamad-Lipscombe, Deputy Director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration to talk about Donald Trump's immigration policy proposal, the efforts to curb migrants of color to the United States by promoting 'merit-based' immigration rules, the revelations that Trump had pushed for nationwide ICE arrests of undocumented people, and Liberian refugee Wilmot Collins, Mayor of Helena, running for Senate in Montana.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author David Ranney to talk about his new memoir "Living and Dying on the Factory Floor: From the Outside In and the Inside Out" now available on PM Press, the collapse of middle class jobs in the manufacturing industry, the intersection between labor rights, worker exploitation, and race, how immigration policy is used to break up solidarity movements, and the lasting impact on American communities who lost manufacturing factories or mills.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by technologist Cory Lancaster and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Uber's IPO and labor practices, the PGA Tour Championship, Philippine elections, the ending of Game of Thrones, Televangelist Jim Bakker selling a $45 Trump coin, and the potential of Brittany Spears never performing again.

