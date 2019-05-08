What's Your Beef with Right-Wing Christian Movies?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon of the ProgressiveArmy.com to talk about Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signing a "fetal heartbeat bill", whether or not Stacey Abrams will run for President, Joe Biden's first week's on the campaign trail, Trump's shamelessness and hypocrisy as a campaigner, efforts by the GOP to suppress Democratic voter turnout, and the catch-22 of the Democrats "big-tent" approach to politics.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Hyun Lee of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and a writer for ZoominKorea.org to talk about North Korea's latest missile tests, the current standstill between the US and the DPRK, why North Korea was unwilling to accept the US's denuclearization plan of its nuclear program, and how food access and humanitarian aid is being weaponized.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the 2019 Met Gala, Tiger Woods receiving the Medal of Freedom, NFL rookie Nick Bosa's racist tweets, Donald Trump pardoning Michael Behenna, a former soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner, the efficacy of individual veganism, the popular Christian book and movie series "Left Behind", and Stalin. Yep.

