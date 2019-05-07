Why Trump Wants War With Venezuela Not Iran

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about the Israeli military strikes on the Gaza strip after Hamas launched nearly 700 rockets into Israel over the weekend, the state of Jared Kushner's peace-plan, and the role Saudi Arabia and Jordan will play in any negotiated agreement between Israel and Palestine.

We continue our conversation with Mitchell Plitnick discussing John Bolton's lies about the moving of the USS Abraham Lincoln closer to Iran, Donald Trump's efforts to avoid military intervention, and whether US foreign policy is more concerned with Venezuela or Iran.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kei Pritsker and Aminta Zea of the ANSWER Coalition and the Embassy Protection Collective to talk about their efforts to hold space and protect the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC while calling for an end of US-backed efforts to violently oust President Nicolás Maduro and the true nature of right-wing pro-Juan Guaidó protesters outside the Embassy.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by special guest Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about the food crisis in Yemen, an Ebola outbreak in Congo, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services report on the state of nature, Salesforce CEO Benioff donating $30 million to study homelessness, and the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond who was killed by Minneapolis Police officer Mohamed Noor receiving $20 million dollars for her wrongful death.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com