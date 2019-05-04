How Much Will You Have to Pay to Vote?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kohmee Parrett, Chicago-based community activist and author of the new book "Black Liberation Politics for Beginners: A Primer," to talk about Facebook banning a range of political and social figures including Louis Farrakhan and the efforts to protect spaces for freedom of speech.

In the second segment, Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University joins the show to break down the good, the bad and the ugly of the latest US unemployment numbers, the media and political manipulation of economic numbers, American capitalism's multi-faceted debt crisis, and why it is time to move past capitalism.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Dan Berger, Associate Professor at the University of Washington Bothell to talk about his new piece "Rise in White Prisoners Doesn't Change Innate Racism of Prisons" in Truthout, the production of racism within prison, the efforts of capital to control workers through the legal system, and the dangers of the "First Step Act".

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Carl Hamad-Lipscombe, Deputy Director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration and the organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about a new Florida "poll tax" aimed at Returning Citizens, the Obama's upcoming Netflix productions, the latest developments in Venezuela, the death of a 16-Year-Old Guatemalan immigrant in U.S. Custody, and the myths around immigration in the United States.

