Dems to Take Civics 101: How to Talk to Rural and Black Voters

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Nicole Roussell to talk about Maria Butina being sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent.

Later in the first segment Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK joins the show to talk about her disruption of US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams at the Atlantic Council, the ongoing occupation and battle over Venezuela's embassy in Washington, DC, and the continued efforts by the US to prop up Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's "rightful leader."

In the second segment we're joined by Dick Nichols, Spain and Catalonia correspondent for Green Left Weekly, to talk about Spain's general election on Sunday, whether or not young people will show up and vote in the election, and the continued rise of the Vox Party and other far-right political parties.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by actor, playwright, director and hip hop theater artist Psalmayene 24 to talk about his new play "Les Deux Noirs: Notes on Notes of A Native Son" at Mosaic Theater, the tense and important relationship between authors James Baldwin and Richard Wright, and the theatrical roots of hip-hop.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Joe Biden's first full day as a 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate, the civil war taking place within the Democratic Party, former Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly efforts to help Democrats win back rural voters, Republican's efforts to steal away black voters, and the hilarious political pandering of politicians.

