Can "Slangin" Still Put Your Kids Through College?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America joins the show to talk about the Rochester Drug Cooperative agreeing to pay $20 million dollar fine for illegally distributing opioids, lawsuits against Purdue Pharmaceutical, and the pressures pharmaceutical companies put on doctors.

In the second segment, journalist Alex Rubinstein discusses Iranian media platform Press TV being censored by Google and YouTube, the US government's efforts to silence foreign and independent media outlets, Instagram's select banning of Iranian related content, and the case of Press TV journalist Marzieh Hashemi. Later in the segment, Alex Rubinstein talks about the dire food crisis in North Korea.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by documentary film director Simon Davis-Cohen to talk about his new documentary film "Raided", the case of the Bronx 120, the racist nature of the NYPD gang database, the impacts of Stop and Frisk and "gang round-ups" on communities, how police tactics help facilitate gentrification, and the perverse usage of the RICO law by the NYPD.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by technologist Cory Lancaster to talk about the release of "Avengers: Endgame", the normalization of face tattoos, the efforts by the tech industry to diversify its workforce, Twitter's Jack Dorsey's private meeting with Donald Trump, gentrification in Washington, D.C., the bullying of Jordyn Woods, and Kayne West's effort to regain the trust of black people.

