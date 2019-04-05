'Wrestling' with Joe Biden's Boundary Issues

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Joel Segal, National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network to talk about the impacts of extreme weather conditions across the world, the intersection between food, shelter and climate, and how Democrats can make healthcare a winning issue heading into the 2020 elections.

In a special second segment, Brandon Sutton, the host of the "Discourse" Podcast joins the show to talk about the Democrats consultant "blacklist", Joe Biden's touching scandal and non-apology apology, the role social media plays in electoral politics, and whether or not their is an "anti-lifter" bias in US politics.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon the host of "The Critical Hour" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the growing momentum around reparations for African-Americans, the legacy of American exceptionalism, and the first denaturalization cases of the Trump era in the state of Florida.

Later in the show, Bob and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver of Hoops Sagrado to talk about the US Congress voting to end the US involvement in the Yemen War, Joe Biden's generational disconnect, Pete Buttigieg's "all lives matter" comments, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan entering the 2020 Presidential race, Dean Ambrose potentially leaving the WWE and the wrestling company's racial politics.

