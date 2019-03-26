Liberals Bail on Mueller as Report Finds No Collusion

Did Trump just secure re-election in 2020?; Mexico's AMLO's first months in office; Israel begins bombing campaign of Gaza

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear starts the show by breaking down Robert Mueller's report on alleged collusion between the Donald Trump 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

In the second segment Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia" to talk about Robert Mueller's report into alleged Trump-Russia collusion, if the report will lead to an improvement in Russia and US relations, the impacts of the report on Trump's domestic standing, the policy alignment between Democrats and Republicans, and an early evaluation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador time in office in Mexico.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, DC, Israel's saber-rattling against Gaza ahead of Israeli elections on April 9th, Donald Trump recognizing Israel's control of Golan Heights, and the upcoming Palestinian "March of Return."

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC to talk about the role of religion in slowing gentrification forces, efforts to organize communities to reduce violence through non-police approaches, the historical trauma caused by mass incarceration in America, the normalization of the opioid crisis across the US, and the impact of living in a food desert.

