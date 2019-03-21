Forget the Voters, Get the Money!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stephen I. Vladeck, Professor at the University of Texas School of Law, to talk about Nielsen v. Preap ruling that immigrants who commit certain crimes can be held indefinitely in federal custody, the continuity of immigration laws under Democrats and Republicans, and what to expect of the Supreme Court in future immigration cases.

In the second segment Palestine-based activists Samer Makhlouf and Nizar Farsakh, former members of the Palestinian negotiation team join the show, to talk about the lack of democracy in the upcoming Israeli elections, what is behind the continued right-wing political drift in Israel, the social dangers of anti-Muslim anti-Palestinian political rhetoric, and what if anything will be done to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about Donald Trump suggesting Brazil should become a "major non-NATO ally", Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitch McConnell inviting Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general to speak in front of a joint session of Congress, and the doomsday clock nearing midnight. More from David Swanson at notonato.org.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute to talk about efforts by Flordia Republicans to block the reinstatement of voting rights for returning citizens, the impacts of the Obama Presidential library on poor people in Chicago, Bernie Sanders' campaign staff hirings, Beto O'Rourke's history of supporting gentrification in El Paso, Texas, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's botched comments on reparations.

