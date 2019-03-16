The Politics of Hate: 49 Dead in New Zealand

What Charter Schools are hiding in DC; Will America swing to the left in 2020?; May gets desperate in the UK

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Scott Goldstein, Executive Director and Founder of EmpowerEd to talk about the efforts to impose transparency rules over Washington, DC Charter Schools, the crisis of high teacher turnover in the nation's capital, and how to close the racial education gap in the United States.

In the second segment, Ben Dixon joins to talk about Beto O'Rourke's entry into the 2020 Presidential campaign, efforts by Democrats to sandbag Bernie Sanders around reparations, the rising debate around Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, and whether or not America's Overton window can be shifted to the left over the next year.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jess Cobb, Researcher for a Southwest Labour MP to talk about Theresa May's efforts to delay of exiting the European Union, what a Brexit delay will mean for European Parliamentary elections in May, and how the EU has been used as a scapegoat for the failure of domestic UK policies.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Calvin Jackson, an organizer, and activist and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the terrorist attacks in New Zealand at the Christchurch Mosques, the predictable nature of US military blowback, Tulsi Gabbard's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", Israel bombing Gaza while AIPAC announces Nancy Pelosi as one of their conference speakers, Senator Corey Booker, and Rosario Dawson dating, and the latest from the College admissions scandal.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com