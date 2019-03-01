Failure to Negotiate: Is Nuclear War Around the Corner?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Erum Haider, Ph.D. Candidate at Georgetown University who is currently based in Karachi, Pakistan to talk about the efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, the difficulties of speaking out against war in both countries, and how external threats have allowed for the Pakistani government to ignore internal political failures.

In the second segment Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the collapse of the second US-North Korea summit, the lack of US media attention on the summit, South Korea's desire to continue pushing for a negotiated peace agreement, and what happens next on the Korean Peninsula.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the ramifications from a UN report saying that Israel's killings at Gaza protests last year may have amounted to war crimes, if the International Criminal Court will bring charges against Israel, and the indictment against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber to talk about Virginia first lady Pam Northam's racist misstep, Rep. Clay Higgins Michael Cohen's congressional hearing, Beto O'Rourke's upcoming Presidential announcement, Andrew Wheeler being appointed as the head of the EPA, backlash to R Kelly being bailed out of jail, 90210 famed Luke Perry hospitalized, and the latest from the NBA and NFL.

