Facebook and CNN Collude to Attack Alternative News

We mark the anniversary of Malcolm X's assassination while CNN and Facebook conspire to bring down Ruptly-backed platform In The Now.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to discuss ongoing Catalonia separatist movements and why Spain is cracking down on any effort that contradicts their control.

In the second segment we're joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to mark the anniversary of Malcolm X's assassination, the importance of his example of transformative organizing and internationalism and the need to highlight figures in the Black Radical Tradition like Claudia Jones and Haywood.

In the third segment Eugene and Sean are joined by journalist Rania Khalek to discuss how Facebook and CNN contrived a news story by colluding to take down In The Now's Facebook page, the attack against media that contradicts the US status quo, and the double standard around media funding.

In the show's final hour Sean and Eugene discuss MAGA teen Nicholas Sandmann suing the Washington Post for $250 million, climate change and Sen. Bernie Sanders assembling his team for his 2020 presidential run.

