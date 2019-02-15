Line 3 Pipeline Appeal Stands; MSM Continues Lies on Venezuela

As the struggle over a Minnesota pipeline continues, the chaotic images broadcast on Venezuela contradict reality on the ground

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Andy Pearson, Tarsands coordinator for MN350, to discuss Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continuing the appeal for the Line 3 Pipeline, the impact the pipeline would have on climate change and indigenous communities and how the pipeline construction has no real benefit for Minnesotans.

In the second segment Paul Dobson of Venezuela Analysis joins the show to discuss what's happening on the ground in Venezuela, how it counters chaotic images broadcast from the mainstream media, how US "aid" is a cynical ploy to justify US interference in Venezuela and the clear racial and class differences between opposition supporters and supporters of the Nicolas Maduro government and the Bolivarian Revolutionary process.

In a special third segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Bob Schlehuber and actor Morad Hassan to talk about the workshop presentation of "Shame 2.0 With Comments from the Populace" at Mosaic Theater, the power of art to evoke political consciousness, the violence backlash to challenging oppressive power, and the strategies of Palestinian resistance.

In the show's final hour we're joined by Natacia Knapper, an organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC to talk about Trump pick William P. Barr being confirmed by Attorney General, the tokenization of Black women in US mainstream politics and the quality of Donald Glover's performance in the Star Wars "Solo" film.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com