'El Chapo' Case Closes, Catalonia Separatist Leaders Cases Open

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about the backlash to Congressmember Ilhan Omar's comments regarding the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the lack of support Representative Omar received from Democratic members, and why Twitter is not the best medium for nuanced foreign policy conversations. The group also talks about the latest repercussions to Trump pulling out of the Iranian Nuclear deal, the upcoming Israeli elections.

In the third segment Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst joins the show to talk about the trials of Catalonia separatist leaders, the potential for snap elections in Spain, and the similarities and historical relationships between Spain and Venezuela.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about the guilty verdict of 'El Chapo', Beto O'Rourke and Donald Trump's dueling rallies in El Paso, Texas, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand regrettable chicken eating experience in South Carolina, CNN push for their preferred candidates, and Katy Perry and Gucci's blackface paraphernalia.

